Feb. 20, 1928—Jan. 6, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Robert D. DeChant, 94, of Bloomington, passed away January 6, 2023, surrounded by family members.

Robert (Bob) was born February 20, 1928, in Frederick, MD, a son of John Mayer and Edith Marian Deardorff DeChant. He married Jean Miller on October 26, 1951, in Skippack, PA. She preceded him in death on July 14, 2008.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John; one sister, Margaret; and a son-in-law, William Schowengerdt.

Robert is survived by his four children: Catherine Schowengerdt, Champaign, Marcia (James) Larson, Towanda, Douglas (Charlotte) DeChant, Edwards, C, and Melissa (Peter) Gross, Camp Verde, AZ; 11 grandchildren: Kate (Christopher) Rogers, Christine (Alex) Mendoza, Cassandra (Kyle) Edmund, Michael (Kim) Larson, Caroline (Justin) Burnett, Samuel and Joseph DeChant, David (Rachel) DeChant, Susanna (Seth) Nelson, Addison (Jeff) Caudill, and Nicholas Gross; seven great-grandchildren: Adeline, Greyson and Harrison Rogers, Connor Larson, Theo and a baby brother, on the way Caudill, and June Edmund. He is also survived by his sister, Jane Lewis of Lakewood, CO.

Robert served in the US Army during WWII as a Second Lieutenant, Army Corps of Engineers, stationed in Okinawa and the Philippines in 1946.

After military service he attended Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA, graduating with his BA in Economics in 1951. Post graduation he was employed by Westfield Insurance Companies in Westfield Center, OH, from 1951-1968, and served as Chief of the town’s volunteer fire department for five years.

In 1968, he was hired by State Farm Fire and Casualty Company in Bloomington serving as Director of Product Planning and Development, including heading their first flood insurance team that worked closely with the FEMA task force. Robert achieved his CPCU, CLU and ChFC designations and retired from State Farm in 1991.

As a long-time member of Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, his relationship with Jesus Christ was cherished and shared as he served as an Elder, Stephen Minister, and Chapel Choir member. In later years he worked tirelessly in the church’s wood shop building just about anything that was needed.

He was a member of United Way of McLean County from 1985-1995, and served as President of the W.D. Boyce Council, Boy Scouts of America, in Peoria from 1976-1977, receiving the Silver Beaver Award in 1973. His love of scouting and camping led him and his family to the National Jamboree held in New Mexico in 1962.

Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed many years of camping with his family, woodworking, tennis, golf and bowling. He will be deeply missed.

Bob’s family would like to thank the many individuals involved in his life and care at Martin Health Center for their kindness and compassion.

His funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, where he was a member for 54 years. Chaplain B. Elliott Renfroe will officiate, assisted by the Rev. Trey Haddon. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the church.

The family suggests that memorials can be made to Second Presbyterian Church Foundation or Home Sweet Home Ministries.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.