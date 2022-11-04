April 25, 1947 - Nov. 2, 2022

EL PASO — Robert D. "Bob" Kearfott, 75, of El Paso, IL, passed away at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, with Pastor Scott Mool officiating. Military Rites will follow at the memorial home after the service. Cremation rites will follow services and inurnment will be later in the Hinthorn Cemetery, Lake Bloomington, Visitation will be 12:00 noon to 1:45 p.m. on Sunday at the memorial home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the El Paso Rescue Squad or to El Paso E.S.D.A.

Bob was born April 25, 1947, in Gridley Twp. IL, the son of William and Evelyn Punke Kearfott Sr. He married Karen Hunsinger on September 3, 1967, in Secor. She survives along with two children: Brad (Hollie) Kearfott of Minonk, and Karry (Shane) McDaniels of Panola; two brothers: John (Jane) Kearfott of El Paso, and Randy (Jill) Kearfott of Normal; one sister-in-law, Linda Kearfott of El Paso; four grandchildren: Elena, Jaxon, Kaden, and Kyah.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William Jr.; and three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Joyce (John) Garrett, Carol (Howard) Newell, and Linda Sprout.

El Paso Emergency Services and Disaster Services for over 30 years, and the El Paso American Legion Post #59. He was a US Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam Conflict. Bob worked and retired from the Water Department for the City of El Paso. He was an avid wood worker and enjoyed making toy trucks and donated several for fund raisers over the years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.