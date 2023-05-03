Jan. 20, 1932 - April 27, 2023

NORMAL — Robert (Bud) Grampp, born on January 20, 1932, on the farm in Shirley, IL, to Henry and Clara (Niepagen) Grampp, passed away at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL, on April 27, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Sharon, and a daughter, Diana (John) Sigler, Carmel, IN; and Doug Grampp. Three grandchildren: Michael (Morgan) and Steven (Emily) Sigler and Katie (Dan) Smolic all of Indiana. One great-grandson, Alexander Smolic, and another on the way.

After a two year stint in the Army, he returned home to a 40-year career in home construction, and 20 years as a Dale Township Trustee. Upon retiring in 1998, he became a 25-year volunteer joining his wife at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Kristin, and his parents.

In honoring his wishes there will be no visitation, with a Celebration of Life being held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Carle Health Center for Philanthropy – BroMenn Volunteer Services or a charity of the donor's choice.

Calvert & Metzler is in charge of arrangements.

