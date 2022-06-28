Feb. 21, 1933 - June 26, 2022

STREATOR — Robert "Bud" E. Kaminke, 89, of Streator, and formerly of Long Point, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford.

Private family services will be held at the Winterrowd Funeral Home, with burial in the Long Point Cemetery at a later date.

Bud was born on February 21, 1933, in Streator to Russell and Lois (Pickett) Kaminke. He married Carol Kimpling on August 19, 1956. She survives.

Also surviving is daughter, Susan (Dr. Arthur) Stern of Indianapolis, IN; son, Thomas R. (Julie) Kaminke of Long Point; grandchildren: Jennifer Stern, Jeffery (Audra) Stern, James Stern, Carly Kaminke and Connor (Allie) Kaminke; brother-in-law, Sam (Sandi) Kimpling of Long Point; sister-in-law, Margaret Murray of Streator; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Janet Metz.

Memorials may be made to the Park Presbyterian Church, Woodland Athletic Department, Villas of Holly Brook activity department or a charity of the donors choice.

Winterrowd Funeral Home, 305 S. Park St.,Streator, IL, 61364 (815-672-2703), www.winterrowdfh.com.