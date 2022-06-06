July 15, 1953 - June 4, 2022

CHENOA — Robert "Bob" Trachsel, 68, of Chenoa, IL passed away at 4:15 a.m. on June 4, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was born on July 15, 1953 in Normal, IL to James Dean and Barbara (Stewart) Trachsel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022 at Duffy Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury; with Pastor Vaughn Hoffman officiating. Interment will follow the service in Chenoa Township Cemetery, Chenoa. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. The family suggests memorials be directed to The Carle Cancer Institute in Normal or SELCAS in Fairbury.

Survivors include his sons: Brian (Nicole) Trachsel of Plainfield, IL, Chad (Jackie) Trachsel of Pontiac, IL; girlfriend Pam Bach, Pontiac; and his five grandchildren who he loved watching grow: Ellie, Addie, Connor, Jane and Sophia; and sister Sue Seegmiller, Pontiac.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers-in-law and two nephews.

Bob was a lifelong farmer of rural Weston, spending his days doing what he loved most, driving his 8345RT Tractor. His shop was where he made his favorite memories, building and repairing sprint cars, working on equipment with his dad and sons, and solving all the world's problems with his buddies on a Friday night.

His other passions included boating, camping at Lake Shelbyville, watching racing and enjoying life with his family and friends. In the past Bob was involved in the Prairie Central Grain Elevator Board, Yates Township Board, Yates Township Drainage District Board and the Chenoa Fourth of July Committee.

Bob knew no stranger and was the life of any party. May he be remembered by his goofy grin and dynamic dance moves. His presence will truly be missed by all those lucky enough to know him. We hope you're camel walking into Heaven Bob-o.

Bob's family wants to extend their sincere gratitude to all of the individuals and facilities who helped Bob throughout his cancer journey especially SELCAS, The Carle Cancer Institute in Normal and the ER and ICU Departments at Carle BroMenn Hospital. The compassion and care you showed towards Bob and his family during this difficult time will never be forgotten.

