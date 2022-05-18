Dec. 19, 1928 - May 12, 2022

NORMAL — Robert "Bob" Park, 93, of Normal, passed away at 10:12 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, surrounded by family at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

A private service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Church Mission Fund.

Bob was born on December 19, 1928, in Chestnut, IL, to Everett W. and Leva L. Naugle Park. He married Marjorie I. Asbury on September 19, 1948, in Milford, IL.

Surviving are his loving wife of 73-years, Marjorie I. Park of Normal; children: Cheryl Diane (Rick) Isenbarger of Fort Wayne, IN, Larry Eugene (Susan) Park of Bloomington, David Ray (Kelly) Park of Sun Lakes, AZ, and Susan Gail (Mark) Warren of Normal; grandchildren: Daniel (Kerri) Isenbarger of Fort Wayne, IN, Angela (Rob) Nelson of Concord, NH, Jared Park of Nashville, TN, and Logan Park of Orland Park, IL. He was also survived by eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Raymond Park; and sister, Hilma Yates.

Bob owned and operated Bloomington Door Company from 1973 until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of The Sound of Illinois Chorus of Bloomington, IL. He sang lead in several quartets, including when The Four Barons won the 1960 Illinois District Quartet Championship and competed in the International contest in Dallas, TX, 1960. Bob attended Grace Church in Normal. He trusted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He shared his beautiful voice with the Grace Church family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.