July 24, 1931 - Oct. 22, 2022

CLINTON — Robert "Bob" L. Sessions, 91, of Clinton, IL passed away 6:30 p.m. October 22, 2022 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with military honors. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Clinton FFA.

Bob was born July 24, 1931 in Clinton, IL the son of Charles L. and Audrey (McIlvenna) Sessions. He married Wilma Joan Hoge July 24, 1951 in Birkbeck, IL.

Survivors include his wife Joan Sessions, Clinton, IL; children: Dwayne L. (Mindy Kay) Sessions, Clinton, IL, Kurt W. (Renee) Sessions, Maryville, TN, and Martina L. (Tim) McShane, Bloomington, IL; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Ileane Peters, DeWitt, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one sister, and one grandson Kyle McShane.

Bob was the owner/operator of Sessions Electric in Clinton since 1966. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL, a charter member of the Clinton FFA in 1945 and a past member of the Elks. Bob was a veteran of the US Army.