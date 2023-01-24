Aug. 19, 1946 - Jan. 21, 2023

ROANOKE — Robert "Bob" Hartter, 76, of Roanoke, passed away on January 21, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on August 19, 1946, in Sabetha, KS, to Virgil and Marie Bahr Hartter. He married Chris Fehr on January 19, 1969, in Roanoke, IL. She survives.

Also surviving is one daughter, Brenda (Chad) Martin; two sons: Brad (April) Hartter, Ben (Heidi) Hartter; 12 grandchildren: Austin (Brinlee Bauman), Drew (Rebecca), Blake and Brock Martin, Clayton, Gabe and Alaina Hartter, Kyler, Macy, Isaiah, Hudson, Aleah Hartter; four sisters: Verona (Wilfred) Strahm, Jane (Ron) Isch, Judy (Doug) Kraft, Teresa (Brad) Kellenberger; seven brothers: Roger (Ilene) Hartter, Dennis (Beth) Hartter, Jerome Hartter, Doug (Millie) Hartter, Tim (Charleen) Hartter, David (Beth) Hartter, James (Sandy) Hartter; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters-in-law: Gail and Lisa Hartter.

Bob owned and operated Hartter Interiors in Roanoke for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, traveling, and wintering in Florida with friends.

Family was the most important part of Bob's life, and he treasured time spent with them, especially his grandchildren. He served his savior Jesus with all his heart and looked forward to his heavenly home.

He was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, and from 9:00 - 9:45 on Wednesday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Food Bank and the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.