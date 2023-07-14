Jan. 6, 1937 - July 10, 2023

MINIER — Robert "Bob" Fredrick Freitag, 86, of Minier, passed Monday, July 10, 2023, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

He was born January 6, 1937, in Bloomington to Otto Simon and Grace Mildred Hanes Freitag. He married Florence Raymer in 1961. He later married Joyce P. Tucker Myers in 1971, and they were married for 45 years. She passed away July 3, 2016.

Surviving are his children: Kay (Terry) Spurgeon of Bloomington, Rob (Marcus) Freitag of St. Paul, TX, Phil (Richele) Freitag of Minier, Robin Freitag of Minier, April (Marvin) McClellan of Armington, Laura (Tom) Dorris of Jerseyville, Vernon (Vicky) Myers of Arrowsmith, and Allen Myers of Armington; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Don (Nancy) Freitag of Minier.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter; two great-grandbabies; and one brother, James Freitag.

Bob was a 1955 graduate of Minier High School. He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1962, attaining the rank of Private First Class.

He worked at Caterpillar Inc. for over 25 years, retiring in 1997. He later made deliveries from Minier to Morton for Morton Community Bank.

Bob enjoyed watching NASCAR and wrestling and was tickled to hold his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He held regular Friday night card games with the family playing "cutthroat" and "high stakes" Phase 10.

Cremation has been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Minier is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or American Cancer Society.