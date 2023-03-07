July 26, 1934 - March 5, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Robert "Bob" Eugene Lowder passed away on March 5, 2023, with family at his side.

He was born July 26, 1934, in Lovington, IL, to Thelma (Brown) and Dallas Lowder. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brothers: Kenneth and Charles. Bob is survived by his sister, Sheralyn Ritter, and her husband, Tom (Matoon, IL).

Bob is also survived by three wonderful children and seven grandchildren. His children, Robert Allen Lowder of Irvine, CA; Marilyn (Kevin) Maffett of Bloomington, IL; and Marcia (Greg) Stiff of St. Peters, MO; called him "MacGyver" for his remarkable ability to build or fix anything in his garage workshop. His grandchildren, Andrew (and Angela) Maffett; Kelsey Maffett (Marissa Diekhoff); Paige Maffett; A.J. and Ace Lowder; and Brady and Kailynn Stiff remember Bob as a kind, playful "rascal" who loved to take the kids for lunch at Yoder's, spend a day at the Pumpkin Patch, and go for rides around town in the 1952 MG convertible he built.

Bob attended Arthur High School, where he met Ruth Ann Arganbright (she sat behind him in a math class, and he liked to turn around in his chair to chat and help her with assignments). On a snowy day his junior year, he took Ruth on their first date. While on their way, his car broke down, and they had to walk the rest of the way in the snow - the first of many memorable moments in 70-plus years together. Bob and Ruth were married at Vine Street Christian Church in Arthur on March 28, 1959.

Bob went overseas in 1957, with an Operation Gyroscope unit in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he built roads, bridges, and more, mostly in Germany. He picked up many German phrases while there, and he loved to break into German to entertain (and mystify) his children and grandchildren.

After serving overseas, Bob returned to work at Progress Industries for 30-plus years (before his deployment, Bob's industrial arts teacher at Arthur High School noticed his natural skill and helped him get started as a draftsman at Progress).

In 1986, Bob and Gery Conlin started Mid-State Tank in Sullivan, IL, which grew to employ more than 150 people. He retired in 1999, and served on the Board of Directors for many years. As his coworkers used to say, "We built this in Ruth's kitchen!"

Bob was an active member of Vine Street Christian Church. He taught Sunday School and quietly did handyman projects around the church whenever he saw the need.

Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who is deeply missed by his family and friends. Ruhe in Frieden.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Vine Street Christian Church in Arthur, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to Vine Street Christian Church and Centennial Christian Church.