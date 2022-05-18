April 24, 1937 - May 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Robert (Bob) Baker, age 85, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, in his home in Westminster Village in Bloomington, IL.

Bob was born on April 24, 1937, in Rochester, NY. He completed his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at the University of Rochester in 1959 as a proud Alpha Delta Phi. He entered his doctoral program at Syracuse University and earned his EdD in 1971. Bob devoted 30-years to education, retiring in 1997 from the College of Education at Illinois State University.

Bob and his wife of 42-years, Margaret Shaw-Baker, enjoyed a rich life of travel, adventure, academia, and the love of family and friends. Bob cherished his times teaching at Liaoning Normal University in Dalian China from 1986-1995. A highlight for Bob was when he led a group to Beijing in 1989, during the Tiananmen Square Protests and Massacre. He relished being a part of history!

Bob is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Jeffrey Baker (Chris); daughters: Jill (Bill) Lorenz and Susan Megy; stepdaughter, Megan (Joe) McQueen; and stepson, the late Tim Shaw. He leaves behind six grandchildren: Kimberly (Sam) Dawson, Robert Jay Lorenz, Matthew Baker, Mackenzie, Rory, and Teagan McQueen; and one great-grandchild, Nazz Carter.