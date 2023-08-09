Aug. 27, 1941 - Aug. 7, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Robert "Bob" Bailey, 81, of Bloomington, passed away August 7, 2023 at Arc of Normal. He was born August 27, 1941, in Streator to W. G. and Lillian Bailey. He married Lulu Willey in 1963. They later divorced.

Surviving are his children: Jerry (Angela) Bailey and Risa (Kenny) Diehl of MaComb; Kevin Bailey of Bloomington; nine grandkids and 14 great-grandkids; one brother Mike(Mary) Bailey; two sisters: Patsy (Doug) Mittag and Kathy Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Kay Mills and one brother Patrick Bailey.

As per his wishes there will be no visitation and a private family internment at a later date at East Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials made be made to the Salvation Army or any food banks in his name. The family wishes to give a special thanks to the excellent care givers during his final days.