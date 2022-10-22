April 25, 1930 - Oct. 15, 2022

ELKHART — Robert "Bob" Albert, 92, of Elkhart, formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Bob was born on April 25, 1930, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Emerick and Augusta (Neka) Albert. He married Janette Stuan on July 9, 1950, in Lincoln. She preceded him in death on September 6, 2007. He married Beverly Caldwell on October 9, 2010. She survives.

Bob is also survived by five children: Linda Sheley of Springfield, Diana (John) Lally of Bloomington, Susan (Bill) Streicher of Granville, OH, Gayle Caskey of Springfield, and Mike (Jody) Albert of Ft. Mohave, AZ. Also surviving are two stepdaughters: Linda Buttell of Lincoln, and Diana Ott of Peoria.

He was proud to be "Grandpa Albert" to twenty-eight grandchildren, forty-seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. His sister-in-law, Joan Stuan, survives in Hampton, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Janette; brother, Bill; and stepson, Craig Stinson.

Bob was very active for many years in Lincoln, He and his brother, Bill, built and sold more than 800 living units in the Lincoln area as Albert Brothers Construction and later as Albert Realtors. He was one of the founders of the Logan County Board of Realtors in 1967, and served as President for two years.

As a member of the Chamber of Commerce since 1948, he always enjoyed promoting Lincoln growth while serving as a Red Coat Ambassador at ribbon-cutting ceremonies. He was Chamber Member of the Year 1999, and Lincoln Citizen of the Year in 2000.

He was also proud to be in his 60th year with Rotary and even led a team to Chile in the 1970s. He was twice chosen Rotarian of the year and served as President in 1973. He also served twice as chairman of the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln with Rev. Mark Thompson officiating. A morning visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, and an evening visitation will take place from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Burial will follow the services at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln. Memorials may be made in Bob's name to Zion Lutheran Church or School.