ARLINGTON, Texas — Robert B. Juhler slipped his earthly bonds and touched the hand of God, on August 26, 2021.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1330 S. Fielder Rd., Arlington, 76013. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, 76012. Interment will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy., Dallas, 75211.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to Westminster Presbyterian Church, New Day Arlington, Faith in Practice, DAV Charitable Service Trust or a charity of your choosing.

He entered this world on April 19, 1937 in Dwight, IL to Russell and Lois Juhler. He met his future wife, Ruth Beck, on the playground in Odell, IL when they were both nine years old. Music was always a big part of his life - singing in choirs in school and in a quartet that performed at many functions statewide. He also lent his beautiful tenor voice to many church choirs over the years.

He entered the United States Air Force three days after graduating from high school and retired after 21 years. After his military retirement, he moved his family to Bloomington, IL, where he resided for 10 years while employed by the Eureka Co. in the service division. This employment would take him to Arlington, TX in 1986 when he was made Regional Service manager. After retiring from the Eureka Co., he went on to work for Jan-San and Cantrell Supply of Arlington.

He liked to bowl, golf and he knew no strangers. He was always curious as to know "where are you from?"

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ronald Juhler and two sisters: Donna Juhler and Peggy Roberts.

He leaves behind his devoted wife, Ruth Beck Juhler; daughters: Linda (Anthony) Tidei, and Susan (Ernest) Morales; son, John (Robin) Juhler; sisters: Karen Paranzino and Kay Schroeder; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren (by blood and by marriage).