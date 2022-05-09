May 11, 1956 - April 28, 2022

SANTA MONICA, California — Robert Andrew "Andy" Langley passed away on April 28, 2022, at the age of 65, in Santa Maria, CA. Andy was the son of Robert and Betty Langley of Weldon, IL. Andy lived much of his adult life in CA and in IL prior to that. He grew up in Weldon and attended and graduated from Deland-Weldon High School in 1974. Upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served four years as a jet mechanic.

Andy was happiest when surrounded by nature and he harbored a good store of knowledge about various plants and animals. He loved camping and his dog, Sheila. He loved making jokes and never took life too seriously.

Andy is survived by four children and ten grandchildren: Jay (Anna) Langley, Corpus Christi, TX, Travis (Kristan) Langley, Odem, TX, Ryan (Terin) Langley, Norfolk, VA, Kendra (Mac) Benton, Olney, IL. He is also survived by his father, Robert Langley, Farmer City, IL; and three brothers and sisters: Debbie (Mike) Coleman, Normal, IL, Tara (Roger) Twist Farmer City, IL, and Jamie Langley, Santa Maria, CA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family Celebration of Life to remember Andy will be scheduled in IL on a to-be-determined future date.