DANVERS — There will be a Memorial Service to Celebrate the Lives of Robert and Carolyn Kaufman of Danvers on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Otto-Argo-Calvert Funeral Home in Danvers. Pastor Brian Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers.

Carolyn Metcalf Schertz Kaufman, 92 of Danvers, entered her heavenly home on June 23, 2018.

Robert Christian Kaufman, 95, of Danvers entered his heavenly home on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Carolyn was born January 15, 1926, in Danvers to Ransom and Caroline (Deal) Schertz. Robert was born August 29, 1926, in Bloomington to Forrest and Frances (Otto) Kaufman. They married on March 31, 1946, and celebrated 72 years of marriage until Carolyn's death in 2018.

Robert and Carolyn actively farmed until their retirement in January of 1989. Robert was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Danvers and served on the Church's Session for several years. He also served on the Danvers School Board during the merger of schools to form Olympia H.S.

After retirement Robert and Carolyn enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Texas with friends and family. He was a loving, helpful, devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and neighbor. His love of hunting and family gathering made the "Kaufman Cabin" a popular family and friend location. The cabin was known by their friends, family, and neighbors as a perfect place for hospitality and celebration. Carolyn was active in the Presbyterian Church, serving as Choir Director for many years, a member of Dry Grove Thimble Club and a talented upholsterer, seamstress and a great cook. She attended U of I in music and was a vocalist for many special events from weddings to funerals. She was a very loving and attending wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt.

They are survived by their son, Rick (Karen) Kaufman, Danvers; daughter, Suzann (Tom) Walsh, Danvers; daughter, JoEllen (Mark) Fiorentini, Utica; eight grandchildren: James Kaufman, Tara Bentley, Tom Walsh, Tim Walsh, Tami (Scott) Jones, Tricia (Curtis) Griffin, Christopher Fiorentini, Alicia (Jacob) Szafranski, six great-grandchildren: Dylan Kaufman, Devyn Bentley, Karley and Wiley Jones, Chloe and Carter Griffin; baby Szafranski; Robert's brother Carl (Karen) Kaufman; and numerous nieces and nephews. They are preceded in death by two grandsons: Jonathan Kaufman, Shane Kaufman: one granddaughter, Traci Walsh and many brothers and sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Danvers Food Pantry or Danvers Fire and Rescue.

