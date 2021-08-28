PINEVILLE, North Carolina — Robert A. "Bob" Mandel, age 83, a resident of Pineville, NC since May 2021, formerly of Naperville, IL passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at McWhorter Hospice House in Monroe, NC surrounded by family. He was born June 15, 1938.

He is survived by his two sons: Robert (Lori) Mandel of Fort Mill, SC and Stephen Mandel of Charlotte, NC; his daughters: Joan Ferreri of Naperville, IL and Kathleen Mandel of Chicago, IL; his brother, James (Teresa Hurst) Mandel; and sister, Dolores (late Leo) Lange; as well as four grandchildren: Meghan (Ryne) Mark, Amanda (Michael) Haiser, Thomas Mandel and Emily Mandel; and one step-great-grandchild, Emma Haiser.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Ann (nee Merriman) Mandel, parents Frank C. and Julia (nee Janes) Mandel, and sisters Shirley (Robert) Lambert, Lillian (Richard) Moruzi, and Theresa (Clarence) Georgantas and brother Frank J. Mandel.

Bob was raised in Joliet, IL attended Joliet Catholic High School (Class of 1956) and Joliet Junior College and joined the United States Army and moved to Normal, IL where Bob and Ann raised their four children, two of whom have special needs. Bob worked for Northern Illinois Gas Company and enjoyed volunteering for Misericordia Heart of Mercy and other fundraising events. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, annual trips to the beach, camping, watching college football and enjoying a good meal with friends and family.

Bob was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville, IL and Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, IL.

Bob will be remembered for his generosity and the tremendous impact he made on everyone who met him.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 2, 2021 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth Street, Naperville, IL. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.

All individuals will need to wear masks.

In lieu of flower, donations in Bob's memory may be made to: Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, MFA #3481A, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 (773) 973-6300, www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online/.

For information please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.