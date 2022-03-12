NORMAL — Robert A. "Bob" Fitzgerald, 93 of Normal, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery immediately following the service. The American Legion Honor Guard will be performing military rites.

Bob was born November 30, 1928, in Shirley, IL, the son of Rufus and Bessie Bowman Fitzgerald. He married Agnes Price in 1952 in Decatur, IL. She preceded him in death May 14, 1978.

He was also preceded in death by his sons: Robert A. Fitzgerald, Jr., Stevin Ray Fitzgerald, and Mike Wayne Fitzgerald; as well as eight siblings.

He is survived by his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sister Hazel "Peggy" Cochran of Normal.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Funk Seed Company after a long career. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family.

Memorials may be made to the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard.

