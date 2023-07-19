March 4, 1945 - July 18, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Robert A. "Bob" Bye, age 78, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 8:27 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his residence.

His funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Eastview Christian Church 1500 N. Airport Road, Normal, IL, with military rites accorded after the service at the church by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Pastor Jason Sniff will be officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Friday at Eastview Christian Church, Normal, IL. Private family inurnment will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Eastview Christian Church, Normal, IL, Honor Flight or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Bob was born March 4, 1945, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Albert August and Edith Kennedy Bye. He married Mary Ann Light on Sept 26, 1969, in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his four children: David Bye, Monette, AR, Scott R. (Ra'Net) Bye, Bloomington, IL, Bruce A. Bye, Bloomington, IL, Robin B. (Jess) Shelton, Bloomington, IL; four grandsons: Kenner and Cooper Bye, Dean and Owen Shelton; half-brother, Albert (Kim) Bye, Jr., Baton Rouge, LA; half-sister, Julie Ann (Rick) Breland, New Orleans, LA; half-brother, Fred Bye, New Orleans, LA.

Bob preceded in death by his parents; stepparents; and sister, Linda Gray; and two half-brothers.

Bob graduated from Lexington Township High School in 1963. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and proudly served in the 11th Armored Cavalry Black Horse Regiment. He was a member of the Laborers International Union North America. He was a Laborer for 30 years and later received his 50-year pin in retirement. Bob had retired from the Town of Normal in the Water Department in 2009, after working there ten years. He was a member of Eastview Christian Church, and the VFW Post #454. His four grandsons were the pride and joy of his life. He was a loving husband, father grandfather, friend, and neighbor. He will be missed by all who knew him.

The family request you wear casual attire.

