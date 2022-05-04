Jan. 17, 1952 - April 25, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Rita Nora Buczyna, 70, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at her sister's home having spent her final days surrounded by the family who loved her.

Rita was born in Chicago, IL, to Eric and Alvina Bajars (both deceased) but grew up in Elmhurst, IL. She met her late husband, Kenneth Buczyna, while attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. They married in 1974. They had a wonderful life together until his death in 1984.

She is survived by her sisters: Vita (Brian) DeBrock and Anita (Bobby) Meredith; her niece, Stefanie DeBrock; her nephew, Matthew (Ashley) DeBrock; and her great-nephew, Mason DeBrock.

Rita was a Speech Pathologist in Pekin, IL, but after her husband's death she transferred to the Bloomington School District, where she taught for many years until she retired. She loved working with children and her fellow teachers were very dear to her.

After retiring, her love for flowers and gardening led her to a part-time seasonal job at Growing Grounds Nursery in Bloomington. Her master gardening talents thrived and Growing Grounds became her home away from home. She loved being there.

Rita enjoyed reading, swimming, sewing, knitting, shopping, long walks with her teacher's group, and playing pickleball.

She was an Alpha Gamma Delta sorority sister while attending the University of Illinois; a Delta Kappa Gamma Beta Iota Chapter Member; a member of St. John's Church Bible Study Group; a member of the Irving Teacher's Breakfast and Walking Group; a member of the U. of I. Alumni Association; and a member of the Master Gardeners Club.

Rita was a loving, caring person who would do anything for anyone which is why she was loved by so many.

Family and Friends will gather for a celebration of her life and share memories.