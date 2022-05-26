Rita Marjean Salakielu

Aug. 1, 1948 - May 12, 2022

ARVADA, Colorado — Rita Marjean (Thiel) Salakielu, was born in Eau Claire, WI, on August 1, 1948, and resided in Arvada, CO, at the time of her passing on May 12, 2022.

Rita was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Sitivini Salakielu; Jude Salakielu (2 weeks); and son, Keith Salakielu (age 31); and parents, Roman and Ruth Thiel.

Rita is survived by her son, Steven Salakielu and grandson, Kane Salakielu. Also survived by siblings: Pamela Thiel, Gary Thiel, Lori Thiel, and Greg Thiel.

Rita dedicated her life to a career as a registered nurse for 50-years!

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

To express condolences online, please send to Rita's son, Steve at bigslim76@gmail.com.

A small celebration of life gathering will take place at Majestic View Park in Arvada, CO, on June 4, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Please bring your own seating.

A graveside service will take place at a later date in Forrest, IL.