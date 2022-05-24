Aug. 31, 1933 - May 23, 2022

NORMAL — Rita F. Schulze, 88, of Normal, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Restmor Home, Morton.

Her funeral will be at 12:00 noon, Friday, May 27, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:30 Friday, May 27, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

She was born August 31, 1933, in Bloomington, a daughter of Eugene and Angela Kinsella Gould. She married her high school sweetheart, Carl Schulze, on May 12, 1956, at St. Patrick Church of Merna and he preceded her in death on October 4, 2010.

Surviving are her children: Stephanie (Mark) Sketo, Julie (Lars) Erickson, Sheila (Bernie) Wright, Charles (Wendy) Schulze, John (Nicolee) Schulze and Michael (Theresa) Schulze; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five siblings: Rev. Fr. Mike Gould, David (Phyllis) Gould, Angie (James) Bergin, Sister Charlotte Gould, O.P., and Tim (Ann) Gould.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Ann Cusick and Mary Maher; and twin brothers, Mark and Paul Gould.

Rita was raised in Merna and graduated from Trinity High School. She enjoyed a long career as a registered nurse, first at State Farm Insurance Companies and later for Drs. Raines and Trefzger until her retirement. Rita enjoyed bridge and ballroom dancing with Carl. She was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of Holy Trinity.

Always one with a servant's heart, Rita will be remembered for being kind, giving and having an easy smile. Rita was a great role model for her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of the Blair House in Normal and the Restmor Home in Morton for their years of compassionate care.

