FARMER CITY — Rita Darlene Price, 58, of Farmer City, passed away at 8:40 AM Sunday, October 3, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, IL, with Rev. Jerry Farney officiating. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM–8:00 PM Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Farmer City Fire Protection District.

Rita was born July 1, 1963, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Henry and Lorahe (Maples) Murphy. She married Marty K. Price on June 12, 1981, in Bloomington, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Marty K. Price of Farmer City, IL; two sons: Aaron (Jessica) Price of Farmer City, IL and Kevin (Brenda) Price of Stuttgart, Germany; four grandchildren: Landon, Logan, Allison, and Raegan Price; siblings: Brenda (Jerry) Farney of Mahomet, IL, Naomi Piper of Farmer City, IL, Emma (Don) Thompson of Arvada, CO, Carolyn (Lonnie) Gettings of Chester, VA, Edith Fockler of Wooster, OH, Donna Beck of El Paso, IL, Paul (Erika) Murphy of Ackworth, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Rita worked for Market Wise Ag Services in LeRoy, IL.