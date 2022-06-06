Dec. 25, 1952 - June 5, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Ricky Wayne Higgs, 69, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington with Rev. Randy Reese officiating. Entombment will be in East Lawn Mausoleum, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Ricky was born December 25, 1952 in Bloomington, the son of George and Edith (McGee) Higgs. He married Christine Eleanor Hudson on February 14, 1974 in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2018.

Survivors include a son, Brett (Gabbi) Higgs; one granddaughter, Hailey (Nate Riggs) Higgs; three siblings: Billy (Connie) Higgs, Tammie (Robert) Watkins and Becky (Donnie) Miller; and a sister-in-law, Denise Higgs, all of Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Cindy Higgs and his brother, Terry Higgs.

Ricky was a plumber since the age of 25 and Co-owned Midstate Plumbing with his brother-in-law, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his wife, building radio controlled boats and NASCAR.

