Nov. 10, 1952 - Dec. 25, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Rickey L. "Rick" Allen, MS, LCPC, 70, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:58 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Crossroads Chapel in Bloomington, with Pastor Mark Wallace officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to Celebrate Recovery in Normal or Crossroads Chapel in Bloomington.

Rick was born on November 10, 1952, in Rantoul, to Loren "Jimmie" and Maxine Shreves Allen. He married Garnet Hahn on June 10, 1978, in Princeton.

Surviving are his loving wife of 44 years, Garnet Allen of Bloomington; daughters: Renee (Scott) Maxwell of Abingdon and Melanie (Jesse) Curtis of Mesquite, TX; grandchildren: Britny (Jason) Blynn of Abingdon, Devon (Abby) Hill of Chicago, Jesse Curtis, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, Jalisa (Keeshaun) Curtis of Jacksonville, FL, Jessica (Darius) Curtis of Jacksonville, FL, Morgan (Thomas) Maxwell of Abingdon, Tre Maxwell of Abingdon and Jayla Curtis of Mesquite, TX; great grandchildren: Kinley Blynn, Eli Keith, Aidah Keith all of Abingdon, and Sahara Curtis of Jacksonville, FL. He is also survived by his niece, Natasha Nair of Marina Del Rey, CA; and his beloved kids (fur babies): Radlie, Milo Zeppelin, Skuki, and Piper.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve Camps; and a sister, Sharon Nair of Bloomington.

Rick received a Masters degree in Counseling Psychology from Illinois State University in 1988. He had over 35 years of experience working in direct service and administration in mental health. He first was employed with the Brokaw Hospital Chemical Dependency Unit in Normal. Rick then worked with children in foster care at the Children's Home Association in Peoria, where he was director of Therapeutic Foster Care. He was currently employed with Agape Counseling in Bloomington, where he provided direct service to a wide variety of clients since 2008.

Rick was a member at Crossroads Chapel in Bloomington and Celebrate Recovery in Normal. He was a Master Gardener with University of Illinois. Besides gardening, Rick enjoyed music, attending concerts, and taking photos of nature. He was a basketball and football fan, and also enjoyed playing basketball and racquetball. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rick was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.