Dec. 30, 1954 - Dec. 6, 2022

CHENOA — Rickey L. Householder, 67, of Chenoa, passed away at 9:02 a.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his residence in Chenoa.

Cremation rites have been accorded with a celebration of his life at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at OB's Cervezaria, Chenoa. A time to visit with the family will be 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., prior to the service also at OB's in Chenoa. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Chenoa Food Pantry.

Rick was born December 30, 1954, in Quincy; the son of Leo and Carmelita (McCarty) Householder. He married Kim Kampe on August 27, 1976. Kim survives in Pontiac. He later married Annie Ripley on April 26, 2008. His wife Annie, survives in Chenoa. His parents, three brothers and one sister preceded him in death.

Other survivors include his two daughters: Heather Legner of Pontiac, Molly Smeltzer of Orlando, FL; three grandchildren: Hannah Legner, Tanner Legner and Myley Remkus. Rick is also survived by his dog and buddy, Caesar; as well as many very dear and cherished friends.

Rick was a 1973 graduate of Quincy High-school and was employed at Medicom for over 19 years. Rick was involved with softball beginning in his 20's. He played slow pitch as a young adult in Quincy and then later in Pontiac after he moved to the area. As his daughters came of age to play, he coached them in the Pontiac Junior Baseball league, which Rick was on the board of for many years, as well as travel softball. After his youngest daughter had aged out of travel softball Rick continued to coach. His coaching career spanned 25-plus years. Rick had the opportunity to coach generations of players. Along with coaching, Rick umpired for many years. He also ran ASA softball tournaments that hosted as many as 40 teams at a time. Rick continued to run tournaments through the 2022 season, which was his 30th season of hosting.

Rick's heart was full of compassion and caring for those who were less fortunate than him. So many events he planned, Christian Music Festivals in Chenoa for three years; small and large softball tournaments; birthday parties were turned into opportunities to collect donations for the food pantry; coats for the needy or financial donations for Futures Unlimited, Pontiac. He had a passion for helping kids and "the elderly" he truly enjoyed making people smile. Rick loved roses, especially yellow. He loved music, animals, fishing, golf, being outdoors, Thursday Night Wine and Hat and Mask Nights, and a good party!!! Rick was forever inventing games to play and new flavors of pudding shots to serve at those parties. But mostly he loved his family, his friends, his wife. Rick was the self-proclaimed Crazy Train. The Crazy Train has pulled into the station.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.