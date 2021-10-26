EUREKA — Richard Wayne Frank, 83, of Eureka, formerly of Forrest and Neponset, IL, passed away at 1:22 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

He was born on June 27, 1938, in Peoria, IL, the son of Richard and Nathalia Heiniger Frank.

Survivors include two daughters: Susan (Zenon) Bursztynsky of Ottawa, IL, Karen (Ron) Makela of Adel, IA; one sister, Linda Frank of Eureka; one brother, Donald Frank of Eureka; seven grandchildren: Natalie (Timothy) Klinefelter, Amanda (Reii Chang) Bursztynsky, Jessica Bursztynsky, Cassandra Makela, Dr. Jordan (Heidi) Makela, Brynn (David) Mathis, Tory Makela; two great-grandchildren: Livia and Theo; and his former wife, Edith (Rechkemmer).

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Richard graduated from Eureka High School in 1956, and later from University of Illinois Institute of Aviation.

He was a corporate pilot for Honeggers' and Martin Engineering. He retired from Martin Engineering as Quality Control Manager. He loved his family, travel (frequently motorcycle camping across the United States and Europe), nature hikes, taking pictures, and talking to people.

Richard was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, and also from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Saturday before the services at the church. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Apostolic Christian Harvest Call or Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.