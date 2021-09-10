CARLOCK — Richard W. Holliger of Carlock, IL went to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Memorial service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Carlock Christian Church, Carlock, Illinois. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Services will be conducted by Rev. Zach Martin and Rev. Greg Holliger. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

He is survived by his children: Marlene Myers, Kenneth (Tina) Holliger, Brenda (Mason) Brookshier; grandchildren: Zach Brookshier, Darci Brookshier (Philip Trout); great-grandchildren: Lane and Sadie Brookshier, Kipton, Brycen, and Brayleigh Trout; brothers: Merle (Donnette) Holliger, Jerry (Linda) Holliger and many nieces and nephews from this big family. Preceding him in death were his beloved wife, Betty; daughter, Carolyn (Earl) Knick; his parents; a brother, Delbert (as a child); sister, Norma (Marion) Fogle and brother, Raymond Holliger.

Rich was born in Congerville, IL February 1, 1928 to William and Ida Weishaupt Holliger. He attended Congerville Grade School and Carlock High School. He then joined the Army serving in the Korean war. He married Betty Fogle July 20, 1952.

After his Army service, Rich worked at Caterpillar in Morton. Wanting to be more available to his family, he then took a job with Baum Chevrolet in Carlock and was a favorite "go-to" person for many customers and coworkers. After several years, he returned to Caterpillar in Morton where he retired. He also served as Clerk for the Village of Carlock, and Fire Chief for the Carlock Fire Department.

During their early and ongoing married years Betty and Rich enjoyed square dancing with the YMCA Y Do-Si-Do Club, family vacations and camping trips, camping/fishing times at the Mackinaw River, and card playing get-togethers.

Later they moved to the country in Danvers where he farmed a small acreage while working at Caterpillar.

After Rich's retirement, he and Betty enjoyed taking bus trips, attending plays at Community Players and Conklin Dinner Theater, traveling to Las Vegas and Phoenix, AZ to visit with Betty's cousins, mostly as "extended stay" visits. They also were custodians for the Carlock Community Building for several years.

Rich was a devoted family man and loved by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made to the Carlock Fire & Rescue or to the Carlock Christian Church.