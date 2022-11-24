Aug. 3, 1951 - Nov. 19, 2022

MACKINAW — Richard W. Folks, 71 of Mackinaw, IL, passed away at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his residence.

Richard was born August 3, 1951, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Robert and Edith (Brown) Folks.

He is survived by two sons: Richard (Deborah) D. Folks and Al Folks; five grandchildren: Rick Folks, Sarah Folks, Dawn Folks, Tiffany Folks and Alex Folks; two great-grandchildren: James Blake Davidson and Scarlette Criddle; and three sisters: Linda Denham, Connie Marshall and Cathy Cowan.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

Richard served in the Army. He worked for Connor Company for over 30 years.

His funeral is at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Honor Guard of Bloomington/Normal. Entombment will be at Evergreen Memorial Mausoleum, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Legion Posts 635 & 56 or the Veteran's Assistance Commission of Bloomington.

