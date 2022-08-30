Sept. 20, 1925 - Aug. 28, 2022

EUREKA — Richard W. Fehr, 96, of Eureka, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on September 20, 1925, in Eureka, IL, to Andrew and Bena Wuethrich Fehr. He married Madelyn Schick on March 30, 1947, in Morton, IL. She passed away on April 2, 2012.

Surviving are six sons: Doug (Diana) Fehr of Roanoke, Dave (Linda) Fehr of Morton, Paul Fehr of Eureka, John (Jane) Fehr of Roanoke, Brian (Maria) Fehr of Chicago, Tracy Fehr of Eureka; one daughter-in-law, Annie (Dennis) LaFountain; 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Chuck Fehr; two brothers: Mike, and Elwin Fehr; and one sister, Phyllis Berchtold-Bennett.

Rich was a lifelong farmer in the area. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and served on the board for both the Roanoke Farmer's Association and the Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation.

He was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church where he had served as trustee and Sunday School teacher for many years.

Family and faith in The Lord Jesus were always priorities in his life, and he loved going on family camping and fishing trips over the years. He was always active in his children and grandchildren's lives and enjoyed supporting them and attending any events they participated in.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The family would like to thanks Richard's compassionate caregivers who served him over the last several years.

Memorial contributions may be given to Harvest Call or Midwest Food Bank. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.