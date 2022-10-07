April 9, 1931 - Oct. 6, 2022

FAIRBURY — Richard W. Aberle, 91, Fairbury, died at 4:55 a.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Serenity Villa, Fairbury.

Mr. Aberle was born April 9, 1931 in Belle Prairie Twp, IL the son of Jacob and Julia Rieger Aberle. He married Patricia J. Doran on December 3, 1955 in Fairbury. She preceded him in death on February 17, 2002.

Survivors include two sons: Anthony (Gina) Aberle, Danvers and Mark (Janet) Aberle, Fairbury; two daughters; Joy (Terry) Casson, Chenoa and Angela (Peter) Nicholson, Orland Park; a special friend, Willa Virkler, Fairbury; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two brothers: Lloyd and Bob Aberle, both of Fairbury; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Baer, Bloomington.

He is preceded in death by two brothers and one infant great-granddaughter.

Mr. Aberle farmed with his father until he entered the United States Army in 1952 having served during the Korean War until his date of discharge in 1954. He was a truck driver for many years and was a member of the Teamsters Union. He drove for Forrest Milk, Howard Arnold Trucking and Nussbaum Trucking until his retirement.

Mr. Aberle enjoyed his time driving a school bus for Prairie Central School District and often volunteered to drive to many of its sporting events. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury. He was a Chicago Bears, Cubs, University of Illinois and PC Hawks sports fan. Richard was a kind and caring person, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury. Followed by his funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury with full military rites accorded by the Fairbury VFW and American Legion Posts. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.

The family suggests memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church or Serenity Villa at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, both in Fairbury.

Online condolences may be made at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.