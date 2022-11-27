Dec. 19, 1966 - Nov. 14, 2022

ROCKWALL, Texas — On Tuesday, November 14, 2022, Richard Virdin Evans, Jr., the best husband, and incredible father to two children, passed away suddenly at age 55. His heart proved to be too big for this world.

He is survived by his devoted soulmate of 35 years, Yvette; his two children: Brittany Jessica Evans and Jordan Virdin Evans; his three sisters: Dorothy Eaton Evans, Sally Morgan Evans, and Margaret Canby Evans; two nieces: Meagan Elizabeth Yuncevich and Mia Musselman; along with a community of beloved friends.

Rich was born in Cleveland, OH, on December 19, 1966, to his parents, Richard (Dick) Virdin Evans and Elizabeth (Whizzie) Morgan Evans. Rich will be greeted by his mother, father, uncle,

George Heberton Evans III, and his ever-loyal furry companion, Hobbes.

Rich spent many memorable summers at his beloved island retreat in Temagami, Ontario. He worked at State Farm as an infrastructure engineer for 20 years. He earned his bachelors degree in Parks and Recreation and a Masters in Industrial Technology from Illinois State University. He was an alumni of U of I and ISU Lacrosse Clubs, and a member of the Keewaydin Temagami Foundation. He loved sharing music with others and his love of books.

There will be two celebrations for Richard. The first in Champaign, IL, on December 3, 2022, at Papa Del's from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. and another on his birthday, December 19, 2022, at Crossroads Church in Rowlett, TX, beginning at 1:30 p.m. for the family greeting and 2:00 p.m. for the Celebration Service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the G. Heberton (Heb) Evans Scholarship Fund at the Keewaydin Foundation.