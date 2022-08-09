March 30, 1924 - Aug. 5, 2022

On August 5, 2022, with his family by his side, Coach Van, 98 years young, slipped quietly into heaven.

Richard Van Scyoc was born on March 30, 1924, to a working-class family, the youngest of five siblings. As a young man, Coach took great pride in finding out he was a pretty good student and athlete, earning varsity letters in three sports as a Eureka High School Hornet. Good grades came with hard work, and to please his mother Nettie, Coach made the honor roll and would learn the importance of education, which he instilled into his students over the course of his career. "Lefty," the beloved nickname Coach's teammates gave him, since he was a south paw, also honored his country by volunteering to serve. It would be a tearful goodbye with him leaving directly after high school for the European theater to fight in World War II. He would explain to his father, that to save his mother the heartache of saying goodbye, he would simply not come home the next day, leaving it to his father to cushion the blow.

In 1945, Coach returned to the states just in time to enroll for the fall semester at Illinois Wesleyan University. There, he would compete on the Titan's baseball team as their number one ace and left-handed pitcher. Professional baseball would beckon, but Mr. Fred Young, Van Scyoc's mentor and friend, would steer him toward a college degree. It would be during this time that he would marry his high school sweetheart, Mary Kathryn (Fuzz) Frerichs, have two girls, and graduate from Illinois Wesleyan University. His beloved Fuzz passed away in 1976, devastating Coach, but God was good and had something special planned. Karen Van Scyoc (Storey) would enter Coach's life and rock his world. They would marry in June of 1978, and enjoy 44 wonderful years together, including time spent with their two sons.

The family enjoyed making memories at Manual basketball games and at their cabin on Lake Vermilion in Minnesota. Karen, never leaving Coach's side, tenderly cared for him until God ushered Coach into Glory.

Coach Van, always knew he wanted to play ball and coach from the time he was a little shaver. His hard work paid off and, over the course of his life, his dream was realized. He began his career in 1949, at Armington High School as the men's high school basketball coach, staying for three years and creating lasting friendships. It was in 1952, that his second stop was Washington Community High School, where he was again tapped to take over the men's basketball program and also served as athletic director. After 15 years and many successful seasons, beating some of Peoria's top teams and earning a berth in the 1962 State Tournament, Van would head across the river. The year was 1966, when Peoria Manual High School came calling and enticed Van to take the helm as the men's head basketball coach, a school where football was king. Coach would begin to change that mindset. Van was at Manual 28 years, ending his career with 826 wins becoming the winningest coach in Illinois state history. During his 46-year career, his teams would become known for their tenacity and mental toughness. If you knew Coach Van, you knew that his players took priority in his world and many of them came to visit him during the last few months of his life.

Over the course of his career, Coach Van took six teams to the state finals, was inducted into the Illinois High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, was a member of the Peoria Independent Sports Club, became a lifetime member of Significant Sigma Chi and was inducted into the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame. In 2007, friends, family and former ballplayers worked together to honor Coach with an endowed scholarship at his alma mater, Illinois Wesleyan University. Coach Van was also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Peoria.

Coach Van was happiest on the basketball court with his players. If for some reason he had to find something else to do, you could find him with Karen on his sun porch reading a good book, or at his cabin in Minnesota, rod in hand, pulling in walleye, his favorite catch.

He was proud of his family, which consists of two surviving daughters: Gwen (Chuck) Westendorf of Peoria, IL, and Jan (Bob) Bogle of Tulsa, OK. He also has two sons: Steve (Cheryl) Van Waes of Columbia, MO, and Dan (Jennifer) Van Waes of Murray, KY; seven grandchildren: Joy, Tiffany, Julie, Stacy, Leah, Clifton, Laine; and eight great-grandchildren.

Coach was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nettie Mae Stover Van Scyoc; three brothers: Harold Van Scyoc, Harmol Van Scyoc, Frank Van Scyoc; and two sisters Ethel Blunier and Mary Van Scyoc.

Visitation for Coach Van will be from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Manual High School gymnasium, 811 S. Griswold Street, Peoria, IL, 61505. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:30 p.m., also in the gymnasium. Military honors will also be accorded. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, in coordination with Peoria District 150, are handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the newly established Coach Van Scyoc Scholarship Fund at District 150, 3202 N. Wisconsin Avenue, Peoria, IL, Attn: Dr. Derrick Booth, to be awarded to a Manual High School Student. Coach Van's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences and memories may also be sent to his family.