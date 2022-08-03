April 9, 1962 - July 28, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Richard T. Sprague "Ric," of Bloomington, passed away at 11:11 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at BroMenn Hospital, Normal,IL.

Celebration of life will be August 28, 2022, from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at White Oak Park Building, 1514 Cottage Ave. Bloomington, IL, Refreshments will be served.

Ric was born April 9, 1962, in Bloomington, IL. Son of Gordon and Jean Sprague. They preceded him in death along with siblings: Kathy Sprague, Kelly Sprague and Mark Sprague.

He is survived by two sons: Richard T. Sprague Jr. and James Sprague; two grandchildren: Richard T. Sprague III and Adrianna Marie Lawson-Sprague; sister, Jill Sprague Walsh(Matt); brothers: Steve Sprague and Gary Sprague; half-brother, Max Sprague; half-brother, Dave Holsclaw (Darlene); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He worked at Speed Lube on Washington St. Bloomington, which he thought of those guys as a second family. He loved spending time with his family, telling stories( some were true), tinkering on clocks, drinking his twisted teas and was a die hard Chicago Cub fan. Ric was a friend to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.