Dec. 2, 1958 - Feb. 22, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Richard T. Russell, 64, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at his residence and surrounded by his family. He was born December 2, 1958, in Birmingham, AL, to Joe and Gladys (Brown) Russell.

He was the parts manager at Brad Barker Honda for nearly 25 years. Richard was a railroad, model train, and steel mill enthusiast. He enjoyed taking photographs and had work published in national railroad magazines and books. His kind heart and sweet smile will be missed by all who knew him.

Richard is survived by his father, Joe Turner Russell of Downs, IL; two siblings: Gail (Dean) Baker of Aberdeen MD, Stephen Russell of Bloomington, IL; nephew, Dustin (Helena) Baker of New Orleans, LA; niece, Hazel Russell of Maroa, IL; and his beloved cat, Bart.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Russell.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Interment will follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.