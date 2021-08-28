 Skip to main content
Richard S. "Dick" Hudson

SAYBROOK — Richard S. "Dick" Hudson, 92, of Saybrook, Illinois, passed away on December 16, 2020, in Gibson City, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Cheneys Grove Township Hall in Saybrook, Illinois.

