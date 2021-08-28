 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard "Rick" M. Stevenson

  • 0
Richard "Rick" M. Stevenson
{{featured_button_text}}

MACKINAW — Richard "Rick" M. Stevenson, 61, of Mackinaw, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Normal, IL.

A Memorial Service will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Potter's Alley in Morton followed by a Celebration of Life at 6:00 PM. The family requests that those in attendance wear masks.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News