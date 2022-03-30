July 1, 1950 - Mar. 25, 2022

PEKIN — Richard "Rick" Johannsen, 71, of Pekin, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Pekin Manor.

He was born July 1, 1950 in Urbana to Robert and Velma Lewis Johannsen. He married Peggy Kief on February 15, 1970 in Roberts, IL, and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Sherri (Josh) Weer and Sandy (Glen) Gullette, both of Tremont; seven grandchildren: Andrea (Josh) Seelye, Allyson and Drew Gullette, Chase Render, Hunter, Jaxon, and Trey Weer; one brother, Roger (Carolyn) Johannsen of Melvin; and one sister, Connie Weakman.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Rick was a salesman for building materials. He loved sports - Fighting Illini, Bears, Cubs, and the White Sox, and a special love for dogs.

Cremation has been accorded. A graveside service and burial of cremated remains will be at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Lyman Cemetery in Roberts, IL. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or TAPS.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.