BLOOMINGTON — Richard (Rich) J. Fulton, 60, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Surviving are his daughters: Sahara Fulton and Rhianna (Racheal) Fulton; beloved felines: Peach and Pineapple; favorite grandchildren: Daniel (DJ) and Marie; his mother, Joyce Fulton, and father, Richard A. Fulton (Diane); brother, Michael (Kathy); sister, Anne Fulton; and several nieces and nephews.

A 1981 graduate of Wellington High School and Parkland College in 1983 with a degree in Construction Management. He was a master carpenter retired from Carpenters' Union Local 250 in Chicago. His passions showed, even outside of construction with repairing what needed to be fixed for friends and family alike. His uplifting spirit and contagious laugh would light up a room. Rich enjoyed serving the community by coaching kids in softball for over 15 years in Lake County, IL.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at North Arm Cemetery (St. Aloysius Cemetery - 18925 E. 1350 RD Paris, IL, 61944) at 10:00 a.m. CST. Following his burial, there will be a celebration of life at 614 N. Main St. Paris, IL, 61944.

Flowers, cards and memorials can be made to the family for funeral expenses.

Online condolences and memories of Rich may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.