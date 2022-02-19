BLOOMINGTON — Richard "Rich" J. Babica, 84, of Bloomington and formerly of Bolingbrook and Cicero, IL, passed away on February 17, 2022.

He was born July 21, 1937, to Charles and Harriet (Biela) Babica and married the love of his life, Martha Abrath on January 15, 1966, at St. Luke's Church in River Forest, IL.

Rich is survived by his loving spouse of 56-years, Martha; children: Richard (Donna) Babica, Kathleen (Edwin) Pierce; grandchildren: Everson Pierce, Annellia Pierce, Tripper Pierce, Stephanie (Wermes) and Phil Eide, Gregory Wermes; and sister, Donna Cavanough.

He is preceded in passing by his parents; and siblings: Donald Babica, Ronald Babica, and Rosalie Lhamon.

Rich was a proud veteran, who has served his family in the United States Marine Corps as a tank crewman from 1954-1958. Post service for our country, Rich kept busy. He began a nice collection of trains, ranging from Lionel to Rail King and also began teaching the youth of the next generation as a Boy Scout troup leader for 14-years. Rich keeping in touch with his Marine buddies over breakfast (his favorite food) every Thursday at Shannon's and one of his favorite memories was his participation in the Honor Flight in 2018. He loved camping and enjoying the great outdoors, fishing, doting on his dogs, going to the zoo, and most of all - being with his family.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at East Lawn Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Military rites will follow the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

The family of Richard Babica is asking his friends and loved ones who wish to contribute to his memory to donate to this page: https://gofund.me/e4f2162e in place of flowers or other gifts for his funeral service. Our goal is to resurrect a memorial plaque at The Brookfield Zoo in Richard's name, so that everyone who comes to enjoy the zoo can rest peacefully at a spot dedicated to our Richard.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.