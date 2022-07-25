Aug. 30, 1957 - July 21, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Richard R. "Rick" Damon, 64, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his home.

Rick's graveside service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, with Pastor Dennis Powers officiating. Immediately following the graveside a Celebration of Life (potluck) will be held at Linda's home. Memorials may be made to the Bloomington Bible Church or Compassus Hospice.

Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Rick was born on August 30, 1957 in Normal, to Byron and Elma (Conder) Damon.

He is survived by his children: Rich (April) Damon, Normal, and Richelle Damon, Bloomington. He is also survived by his six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; his sisters and brothers: Beverly Mulvaney, Steven Damon, Laura Deerwester, Tina Tate, Debbie Shepherd, Brian Damon, and Kathy Tompkins; and his love, Linda Beer.

He was preceded by his parents including his step-father Wayne Niepagen; two brothers; one sister; and one nephew.

He was a member of Bloomington Bible Church and Laborer's Local #362. He worked and retired from Bridgestone/Firestone, and also worked as a Supervisor for Freedom Landscaping. He enjoyed fishing, camping, grass mowing, and relaxing in the outdoors. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. Rick will be deeply missed by all his family and friends who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be made to www.beckmemorial.com.