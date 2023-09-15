Feb. 11, 1957 - Aug. 11, 2023

EL PASO — Richard Morgan, 66, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2023, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

The family has entrusted the care of Mr. Morgan into Ruestman Harris Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Richard A. Morgan was born February 11, 1957, in Bloomington, a son to Leland and Beverly Morgan. Rick graduated El Paso High School and attended Illinois State University. Rick was employed by the State of Illinois Highway Department before owning and operating The Elms Restaurant in El Paso. He married Linda Faulk Schaefer on September 23, 1978, in El Paso where they made their home.

Rick was an avid golfer who gave lessons to junior golfers at the El Paso Golf Club where he served on the Board of Directors. Rick also loved the Cubs and his eager pursuit of a foul ball at Wrigley Field caught Harry Caray's attention during his broadcast of the game.

Rick is survived by his daughter, Carie (Rutledge) Funke (Greg) of Chicago, IL; his son, Phillip Morgan of El Paso, IL; his daughter, Ashley Morgan of Champaign, IL; his mother, Beverly Crusius of Bloomington, IL; his sister, Connie (Morgan) DeBord (Tom) of Bloomington, IL; two brothers: Mark Morgan of Bloomington, IL, Scott Morgan (Kathy) of Glen Ellyn, IL; five nephews: Barry DeBord, John Quindry, BJ Faulk, Zeke Yergler and Erik Morgan; six nieces: Emily DeBord, Allison DeBord, Mackenzie Middleton, Traci Rarick, Katie Heinrichs and Anna Morgan; a grandson, Owen Funke; and a granddaughter, Eleanor Funke. His sister, Terry Morgan, and his father preceded him in death.

Rick's family would like to thank Dr. Paul Hakes, the staff at OSF Healthcare and the staff at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for the compassionate care they provided to Rick. Graveside service will be private.

To honor Rick, his family will welcome friends at the El Paso Golf Club on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.