BLOOMINGTON — Born, Richard Melville Swanberg, in Geneva, IL, Dick passed away at the age of 93, at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

He grew up in Batavia, IL, graduating from Batavia High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Augustana College followed by a Certified Life Underwriting designation some years later. Following college he worked for Hibbard, Spencer and Bartlett, a wholesale hardware distributor for four years and in 1954, joined State Farm from which he retired in 1991, as an Agency Administration Manager. In 1979, Dick and his wife, Marge became American parents of a Swedish exchange student, resulting in a rewarding relationship with his parents and over the years many trips back and forth between Europe and America.

Together with Marge, Dick was able to travel extensively in Europe and visit many parts of the world via more than thirty sea and ocean cruises. Having lived in Jacksonville, FL, during the 1950s and unable to ever get the sand out of their shoes, Dick and Marge spent seventeen retirement years in Panama City Beach, where they played tennis and bridge to their hearts content.

Dick was prone to exhibit good natured pride in his 100% Swedish heritage only to despair that just 50% of Marge's forebearers came from Sweden. Since her maiden name was McAllister the other 50% was obviously Scotch. A mixed marriage! The ultimate consequence of such a blend emerged as a demonstration of family diversity with the family adopting two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Marge, their son, John, Dick's parents, John Eric and Esther Anderson Swanberg, preceded Dick in death.

He is survived by three children: Paul (Rebecca Letteri) Swanberg and Julie Swanberg, both in Bloomington, and Peter (Beth) Swanberg in Modesto, CA; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Dick's Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington on August 15, 2022. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Reverend David Glesne will officiate. There will be a luncheon to follow, and a private inurnment will take place in the St. John's Columbarium. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.

