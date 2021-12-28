GRIDLEY — Richard Louis Chavez, 68, of Gridley, IL, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, December 25, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

A private family viewing will be held, and a graveside service will be at Gridley Cemetery on Friday, December 31. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL, is assisting with services. A celebration of life service will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Harvest Fellowship Church, 135 E Second St., El Paso, IL, with Pastor Scott Mool officiating. A time of reception and fellowship will follow. Memorials may be made to Church Initiative - Grief Share, P.O. Box 1739, Wake Forest, NC, 27588.

Richard was born March 13, 1953, in El Paso, TX, the son of Cesar A. and Alice Cuellar Chavez. He married Irene M. Waldmann on May 15, 2015, in Oak Brook, IL.

She survives along with her two sons: Robert (Leah) Barba of Bartlett, and Joseph Barba of Elgin; two step-grandchildren: Brooklynn and Olivia Barba; and two sisters: Blanca I. Kozlauskas and Linda Rose Marie Chavez both of El Paso, IL; and his aunt, Blanche West; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Cesar A. Chavez Jr. and Arthur R. Chavez.

Richard was a member of Harvest Fellowship Church, El Paso, IL. He was a graduate of Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, and was an Independent Radiologic Technologist.