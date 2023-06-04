Jan. 25, 1942 - June 1, 2023

NORMAL — Richard Lee "Bubby" Sylvester, 81, of Normal, passed away at 5:13 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Entombment will immediately follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wishbone Canine Rescue.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born January 25, 1942, in Normal, son of C. Victor and Lucy Moberly Sylvester. He married Mary Frey on October 19, 1960, she preceded him in death on January 9, 1994. He then married Betty L. Jarman Charlton on August 30, 1996.

Surviving are his wife, Betty, Normal; daughter, Kathy Sylvester, and son, Randy (Theresa) Sylvester, both of Bloomington; and step-children: Becky Charlton, Quincy, Brett (Tiera) Charlton, Metamora and Billie Sue Charlton, Hollywood, FL. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Tiffaney Grant and Cali Oatis; 16 step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Vivian June Smith, Mammoth Cave, KY.

He was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Brenda Siwecki; three sisters and two brothers.

Bubby was a Normal Firefighter, first working when it was just a volunteer position. He retired from fire service after 20 years in 1980.

He loved old cars and attending car shows with his wife. He also used to tinker as a mechanic in his garage and he would work on family cars.