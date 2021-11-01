BLOOMINGTON — Richard Lee Brinson, 91 of Bloomington was called to heaven to be with his wife of 70 years at 11:02 AM Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Carle Bromenn in Normal.

There will be a graveside service for Richard at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Brother Ed Ellis will officiate. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Richard was born April 3, 1930, in Owen County, IN to Clarence and Clarissa (Thacker) Brinson. He married Thelma White March 30, 1951, in Spencer, IN. She preceded him in death in August of this year.

During their time together, the Brinson's enjoyed extensive travel across the United States and throughout the world. They also spent 17 winters in their beloved Arizona.

Also preceding Richard in death were three brothers and a sister.

He is survived by three children: Michael (Cindy) Brinson of OH, Gregory Brinson of CA, and Jane (Rob) Widmer of IL; five grandchildren: Jon (Megan) Brinson, Chris (Helen) Brinson, Jessica (Lalo) Ramirez, Adam (Margarita) Rolfs, Jake (Kylah) Rolfs; four great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Mary Lee Brinson of PA.

Richard started his professional career as a diesel mechanic for Cummins Diesel in Indianapolis, IN. He worked his way to Vice President and Service Manager. He was very involved in his children's lives, even being the President of the Center Grove Band Boosters. In 1978, Richard and his family moved to Normal, IL where he remained Vice President and became Branch Manager for Cummins. After retiring, Richard purchased Custom Car Care, Inc. in Bloomington. Upon full retirement and selling the detailing business, Richard became President of the Condo Association and enjoyed woodworking and golf. In his later years he volunteered his time and talents at Recycling Furniture for Families in Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Recycling Furniture for Families.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.