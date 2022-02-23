EL PASO — Richard Lee Blaine, 86, of El Paso, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at his home.

Richard was born on February 18, 1936 in Normal to Homer and Helen (Schapmire) Blaine. He married Marlene Jensen on March 17, 1962 in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Douglas (Kim) Blaine of Bloomington; one daughter, Maria (Michael) Nelson of Bloomington; three grandchildren: Adison Blaine, Jake and Matt Nelson; two sisters: Patricia Deerwester of Bloomington, Sandy Ogan of Towanda; one brother, George Blaine of El Paso; one sister-in-law, Deanna Blaine of Lostant, IL.

He was preceded in death by infant son, Steven; brother, Michael "Mickey", three sisters, Betty, Shirley, Beverly, and his parents.

Richard served his country in the U.S. Army.

Richard worked for State Farm for 41 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Richard was active in street rodding and car shows and was known for his Roadster.

There will be no services at this time. Cremation will be accorded. Burial will be at Eastlawn Cemetery in Bloomington at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Building Fund in Bloomington. Online condolences can be left for the family online at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.