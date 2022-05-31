Richard L. "Rick" Kerfoot II

His celebration of life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Bloomington Christian Fellowship in Bloomington. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be left to Bloomington Christian Fellowship.

Rick was the type of person who would light up any room that he walked into. His signature laugh was contagious and could brighten anyone's day. Rick was also the type of person who would drop anything to help others. It didn't matter if he knew you for years or for minutes, he was always willing to help. In Rick's spare time, he was an avid pool player. He loved traveling to Las Vegas and living life to the fullest. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who had the chance to meet Rick.