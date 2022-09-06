Richard K. Utter, Jr.

Jan. 1, 1962 - Sept. 2, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Richard K. "Rich" Utter, Jr., 60, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:59 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. His graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Bloomington with Rev. Trey Haddon officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Windjammer, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Rich was born January 1, 1962, in Syracuse, NY, the son of Richard K. and Joanne Holbrook Utter. He married Lori Giles on June 30, 1990, in Bloomington.

He is survived by two daughters: Jessica (Nathan Cook) Utter and Shelby (Alexondra Jordine) Utter, both of Bloomington; two step children: Leslie Cotter Adams, Bloomington and Christopher Cotter, Carlock; three sisters: Sherry Fitzgerald, Spring, TX, Terri (Tim) Peifer, Bloomington and Tracy (Greg) Klawitter, Heyworth; one brother, Jerry (Lisa) Utter, Chandler, AZ; many nieces and nephews and his granddog, Newt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick (Joanne) Utter; and brother-in-law, Robert Fitzgerald.

Rich graduated from Wyoming Technical Institute and worked as a service technician for O'Brien Automotive for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family as well as working in the garage. Rich was often found cruising on his motorcycle or traveling to car shows with his Nova. Rich will forever be remembered for his strong work ethic, kind smile and loving heart.

