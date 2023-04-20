May 27, 1934 - April 18, 2023

URBANA — Richard K. Rudicil, 88, of Urbana, IL, passed away at 10:20 p.m., April 18, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Mahomet Christian Church, Mahomet, IL, with Jeff Dyson officiating. Burial will follow at Weldon Cemetery, Weldon, IL, with military honors. Visitation will be 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mahomet Christian Church or the Champaign County Humane Society.

Richard was born May 27, 1934, in Urbana, IL, the son of Mark and Mary (Frazier) Rudicil. He married Judy Phillips, and later married Janet M. (Baker) Mitchell on June 20, 1992, in Mahomet, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Janet M. Rudicil, Urbana, IL; his children: Roger (Patty) Rudicil, Urbana, IL, Paula Huls, Charleston, SC, Rick (Laura) Rudicil, Elkhart, IN; his bonus children: Angela Mitchell, Urbana, IL, Audra (Brian) Meis, Urbana, IL; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth; and sister, Lila Bohlen.

Richard was a member of the Local Plumbers & Pipefitters #149 for 65 years. He had been an Allstate Football player for Urbana High School and a longtime youth sports coach.

